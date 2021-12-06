ANC slams DA’s Ekurhuleni mayor for hijacking metro’s finances

Johannesburg – The newly inaugurated DA administration in the City of Ekurhuleni seems destined for a rocky relationship with the ousted ANC.

The decision this week of the new mayor Tania Campbell to take over the power to approve overseas travel by officials and to freeze posts has already come under severe attack from the ANC.

Just four days after she was inaugurated, Campbell placed a moratorium on overseas travel and conversion of temporary contracts to permanent positions.

“A moratorium is placed on all overseas travel for officials and political office bearers unless approval is given by the executive mayor.

