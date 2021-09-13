‘ANC top brass forced to free Zuma’

Johannesburg – ANC lobby groups in Kwa-Zulu-Natal, the party’s biggest province in terms of membership, pushed the governing party’s provincial leadership to exert pressure on the organisation’s top brass to secure the release of former president Jacob Zuma, Sunday World has established.

There were fears that Zuma’s continued incarceration would lead to unprecedented electoral losses.

Senior leaders in the province told Sunday World that other regions had already expressed their dissatisfaction with how Zuma’s imprisonment was handled and demanded an immediate political solution.

Authors



George Matlala,



Sandile Motha