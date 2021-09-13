REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Exclusive

‘ANC top brass forced to free Zuma’

By George Matlala
Jacob Zuma, ANC President. Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu

Johannesburg – ANC lobby groups in Kwa-Zulu-Natal, the party’s biggest province in terms of membership, pushed the governing party’s provincial leadership to exert pressure on the organisation’s top brass to secure the release of former president Jacob Zuma, Sunday World has established.

There were fears that Zuma’s continued incarceration would lead to unprecedented electoral losses.

Senior leaders in the province told Sunday World that other regions had already expressed their dissatisfaction with how Zuma’s imprisonment was handled and demanded an immediate political solution.

Authors


,

Latest News

Popular Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.