ANC’s hold on Buffalo City Metro weakened by ructions within party

Johannesburg – The ANC is facing an uphill battle and has its work cut out if it wants to retain the key Buffalo City Metro (BCM) in the upcoming elections, with the party’s internal divisions having bred a rebellion that threatens to unseat it.

At least 31 ANC members in this metro are heading to these polls as independent candidates due to the fallout in the party over the candidate lists.

At ward 20 in Mdantsane, about four ANC members are contesting the ward as independent candidates against the party candidate and those from opposition parties.

Author



Johnnie Isaac