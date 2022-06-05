Calls to revive death penalty surge

The Bill of Rights guarantees the right to life, even for murderers

There is no question that the right to life is sacrosanct, with a few caveats, such as when we kill to protect ourselves and members of our families in self-defense.

A provision in the Bill of Rights states that everyone has the right to life.

The killing of another impinges on their dignity and humanity, which is protected by the constitution (section 10).

The country is exposed to horrid killings of innocent people every day. Women get slaughtered and hanged on trees in the veld. Even babies are not spared, with stories of infants who have been disembowelled, their body parts used for multi purposes.

The ruthless murderers act with impunity, with no regard for human life.

