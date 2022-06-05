E-edition
Subscribe
Opinion

Calls to revive death penalty surge

By Nompilo Zulu

The Bill of Rights guarantees the right to life, even for murderers

There is no question that the right to life is sacrosanct, with a few caveats, such as when we kill to protect ourselves and members of our families in self-defense.

A provision in the Bill of Rights states that everyone has the right to life.

The killing of another impinges on their dignity and humanity, which is protected by the constitution (section 10).

The country is exposed to horrid killings of innocent people every day. Women get slaughtered and hanged on trees in the veld. Even babies are not spared, with stories of infants who have been disembowelled, their body parts used for multi purposes.

The ruthless murderers act with impunity, with no regard for human life.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.