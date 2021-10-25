VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Court favours Robert Gumede’s Gijima on multimillion-rand tender

By Bongani Mdakane
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 14: Robert Gumede, Executive Chairman of Gijima Group Limited during an interview on March 14, 2015 at the Weber Wentzel Offices in Johannesburg, South Africa. Gumede’s technology company, Gijima AST, was delisted from the JSE last week. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Kevin Sutherland)

Johannesburg – Gijima, one of the country’s leading ICT providers and systems integrators, has emerged victorious in its legal battle to retain a lucrative multi-year contract it has had to supply services to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The company, controlled by business tycoon Robert Gumede, is positioning itself to be a giant African ICT provider.

Gijima approached the Joburg High Court early this year following a decision by the State Information Technology Agency (Sita), on behalf of SAPS, to award a tender to maintain and support a “substantial” part of the private branch exchange (PBX) communication system to In2IT Technologies.

The PBX system includes the 10111 crime-reporting call centre.

Only Gijima and In2IT were bidders for the tender. Gijima argued in court that the decision to award the tender to its rivals was unlawful as In2IT did not meet the mandatory requirements.

