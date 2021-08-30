Court showdown looms for Shembe’s most sacred land

Johannesburg – Despite being defeated several times in court, Mduduzi “Unyazilwezulu” Shembe – the disputed leader of the Nazareth Baptist Church popularly known as Shembe – refuses to surrender the eBuhleni temple, the church’s headquarters to the winning faction, arguing that it is his ancestral home.

In the ongoing tussle over the leadership of the church, the faction supporting Phinda “Ukukhanyakwelanga” Shembe, which wants control of the headquarters, is preparing to approach the Durban High Court to seek an order to force Unyazilwezulu to leave the temple immediately or risk being hounded out by the police.

Author



Sandile Motha