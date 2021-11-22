D-Day for opposition parties in metros

Johannesburg – A deadlock in coalition talks between small parties trying to keep the ANC out of running metros has accidentally thrown the lifeline to the governing party, which has reopened negotiations with other parties.

On Thursday, the ANC announced that it had concluded coalition talks with parties and would announce its mayoral candidates after the meeting of its national executive committee today.

It appears that a stalemate among opposition parties negotiating coalition governments in Tshwane and Johannes burg has opened the window of opportunity for the governing party to strike new deals.

ANC spokesperson Dakota Lekgoete said the party was still open to talking to anybody. “We tried everybody else in the first round.

