Factionalism and thuggery is an epidemic in the ANC – Motlanthe

By George Matlala
Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe meets with Cosatu’s leadership to discuss the issue of e-tolling on July 20, 2012 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is still unclear when the e-tolls will begin. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki)

Johannesburg – Former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe has warned against “thuggish” behaviour and “gangsterism” in the ANC as he lashed out at some cabinet ministers and their deputies in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration for promoting divisions in the party when carrying out their organisational and government duties.

In a hard-hitting report presented to the party’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Friday, Motlanthe, who is the organisation’s electoral committee chairperson, said the governing party’s selection of candidates for the local government elections was characterised by factional battles between those aligned to Ramaphosa and the so-called RET Forces (radical economic transformation forces).

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is the face of the RET.

