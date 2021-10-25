Former top cop takes aim at Cele

Johannesburg – A former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner who is facing fraud charges in relation to a R47-million police tender has dragged Police Minister Bheki Cele into the scandal, accusing the former national commissioner of being the one who signed off on the alleged fraudulent contract.

In her application for financial assistance, received by the SAPS on Thursday and seen by Sunday World, former KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni has for the first time linked Cele to the multimillion-rand contract that went to controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday in 2010.

The contract was awarded to Panday’s company, Goldcoast Trading, for the accommodation of police officers during the entire 2010 World Cup.

Author



George Matlala