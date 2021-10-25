VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Former top cop takes aim at Cele

By George Matlala
SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 2013: KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Mmamonnye Ngobeni addressing the media about reinforcement and redeployment of police officers to intervene on crime matters in Pinetown, Kloof and Hillcrest areas on April 10, 2013. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Tebogo Letsie)

Johannesburg – A former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner who is facing fraud charges in relation to a R47-million police tender has dragged Police Minister Bheki Cele into the scandal, accusing the former national commissioner of being the one who signed off on the alleged fraudulent contract.

In her application for financial assistance, received by the SAPS on Thursday and seen by Sunday World, former KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni has for the first time linked Cele to the multimillion-rand contract that went to controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday in 2010.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – 18 November 2010: National Police Commissioner Bheki Cele at the crime scene, where British tourist Anni Dewani’s body was found in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South Africa on 18 November 2010. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Lulama Zwenile)

The contract was awarded to Panday’s company, Goldcoast Trading, for the accommodation of police officers during the entire 2010 World Cup.

