‘God’ tells Mogoeng to leave politics alone

Johannesburg- Dear Mogoeng Thomas Reetsang Mogoeng, beloved son, in whom I am well pleased.
Receive this heavenly epistle with an attitude of gratitude.
In former times, I communicated with your ancestors through nightmares, ominous signs and bad omens.
More recently, I increasingly rely on the prophets who roam the spiritual realms of the social and broadcast media platforms. Some among these get so carried away, I am tempted to come and carry them away one by one.
They indulge in rituals that I would
never associate with any of my three holy names – petrol sipping, snake tasting and grazing on the grass.
Author