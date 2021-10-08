House of Zwide’s Wanda Zuma a man of many talents

Johannesburg- House of Zwide star Wanda Zuma (30) is a man of many talents, not only is he an actor but he is also a poet, script writer, and agent.

Wanda is well known for his role as Nkosi Zwide but has made appearances on Isibaya and Imbewu.

Speaking to Sunday World, he shared that he is a middle child amongst two boys and values family very much, as he considers his cousins as his siblings.

Wanda hails all the way from the Umlazi township in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The House of Zwide actor studied Drama at the Creative Arts college in Durban.

Mbalenhle Zuma