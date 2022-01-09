‘I’m glad I blew the whistle on Bain’s role in the capture of SARS’- Athol Williams

Johannesburg- If you happen to be walking down the street and encounter a group of armed men robbing and beating up an old lady, what would you do? Intervening could mean that you too get beaten up.

Most people would walk by and do nothing. While this sounds terrible, it is a reasonable thing to do because your life matters, and while it is unfortunate that the old lady gets mugged, you might take the view that it isn’t your doing.

I think this is what is happening in South Africa. Metaphorical old ladies are being mugged but we all act in our self-interest, so walk on by. The result is that our country falls victim to widescale crime. The thugs perpetrate their crimes because they know we ordinary citizens will look the other way.

