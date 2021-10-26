VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Lifestyle

Influencer helps raise money for Eastern Cape boy to attend initiation school

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- Social Media influencer Lonalinamandla Bawuti, has used her social media presence to change a young boy’s life from the Eastern Cape.

Bawuti asked her Facebook friends and followers to raise money to help a boy from a disadvantaged background to go to initiation school this coming December.

According to reports, a direct message that was meant for someone else on Facebook ended up going to Bawuti’s inbox and she took it upon herself to make it a point that the boy’s wish becomes a reality.

In the direct message, a cousin of the boy asked for assistance as the boy had started to lock himself up because his peers knew they were going and he was not.

They feared that he might commit suicide.

