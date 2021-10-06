REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Irate residents want teacher charged with rape fired

By Anelisa Sibanda
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 4: A seventeen-year-old-girl shares her story about how she was sexually abused by her stepfather on December, 4, 2012 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Vathiswa Ruselo)

Johannesburg- Residents of Madras in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, are baying for the blood of a 33-year-old teacher accused of sexually abusing pupils.

It all started when an irate mob stormed into his rented house this week and found a 16-year-old pupil naked.

“From last December we have been trying to report what we see to the principal and the school governing body, but they are not doing anything about it,” a community member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

“This week we have confronted the teacher and his brother and told them that if they don’t stop what they are doing we are going to burn down the house they rented.

