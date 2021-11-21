VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Just what the doctors ordered

By Nompilo Zulu
Tinyiko Maluleke

Johannesburg – They tell me that on the day I was born, there was a cacophony of African melodies. Welded to the Soweto house inside which I was born, was a shebeen, always pulsating with music.

Thus was rhythm inscribed on the very walls of my soul, from my very beginnings. To this day, I won’t fall asleep without the assistance of a suitable African lullaby. Although my mother checked out early in my life, my father did not raise his children alone.

He was greatly assisted by, among others, Brenda Fassie, Khatisa Chabalala, Ray Phiri, Miriam Make ba, Lett a Mbulu, Obed Ngobeni, Daniel Shirindza, Hlengani William Makhube le, Samson Mthombheni, Vusi Mahlasela, and Thomas Chauke.

