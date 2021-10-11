Khehla Sitole points a finger at Cele for July unrest as he fights for job

Johannesburg- National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has blamed Police Minister Bheki Cele for the police’s poor response to the July unrests in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal that led to the deaths of more than 300 people.

This is as the embattled police boss launched a desperate bid to save his job after President Cyril Ramaphosa on September 20 invited him to explain why he should not be suspended in connection with allegations of failure to assist the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) during an investigation into the alleged use of a spy device at the last ANC elective conference.

Sunday World can reveal that, in his representations on why he should not be suspended, Sitole told Ramaphosa that Cele had failed to approve the police budget on time, leading to a poor response by the officers during unrest that cost the economy R50-billion.

Author



George Matlala