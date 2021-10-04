Lesufi sues Pro-Afrikaans Action Group’s Roodt over accusations of racism

Johannesburg- Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has gone to court to teach the Pro-Afrikaans Action Group co-founder and director Daniel Francois Roodt about the rule of law.

Lesufi has applied in the Joburg High Court for an order to force Roodt to apologize for calling him a racist and alien.

Roodt attacked Lesufi in 2019, apparently, after the Gauteng ANC deputy provincial chairperson took to Twitter and said the names such as Hoerskool Hendrik Verwoerd in Tshwane would continue to fall until there were no names reminding South Africans of the painful colonial and apartheid past.

Author



Ngwako Malatji