Organ transplants severely affected by Covid-19 pandemic

Johannesburg – The Organ Donation Foundation (ODF) SA says Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on organ transplants.
Doctor Rebecca R Goff said the impact of the Covid pandemic was abrupt, profound and unprecedented, and that in South Africa donor transplants have come to a complete standstill with waiting lists increasing dramatically.
Bernice Blignaut, the programmes director for ODF, said though the Covid-19 pandemic has not negatively influenced the number of people registering as donors, the number of registrations has remained constant and increased during some periods.
