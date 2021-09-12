REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Politicians back on the streets to herd their voting cows home

By Ashley Lechman
An ANC supporter raises a t-shirt during Siyanqoba Rally held at FNB Stadium PICTURE: Bongiwe Mchunu

Johannesburg – Here we go again.

For two months it will be raining T-shirts and food parcels.

The tar-less streets where the downtrodden live will soon be trodden by potbellies on designer sneakers, there to herd their voting cows home.

The local elections 2021 are upon us.

Heritage Month will be eclipsed, except insofar as it may be useful for electoral campaigning. In the next few weeks, we will be served the trance-inducing lullabies invoked from the fading memories of the umzabalazo heydays.

