SA must always invoke the spirit of the brave Arch

By Mbalenhle Zuma
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 03: Bishop Desmond Tutu, the Anglican Bishop of Johannesburg flanked by Bishop Sigisbert Ndwandwe (left) and Bishop Simeon Nkoane leads a protest procession through the streets of Johannesburg on April 03, 1985 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/ Rand Daily Mail/Arena Holdings/Robert Tshabalala)

Johannesburg- The universe is always in a constant quest to balance and be in harmony with itself.

It always intervenes in areas of imbalance and disharmony. In many instances, it operates through souls and spirits that, at times, it embeds in human bodies.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was one of the chosen souls and spirits that the universe deployed in South Africa to correct the imbalance that apartheid evil forces had brought to this beautiful land.

It was not a coincidence that Tutu was born in 1931 in South Africa. This was the period when there were lots of political activities between the white Afrikaners, and whites of English descent who mainly sought to marginalize natives from the mainstream South African economy.

They sought to determine how the natives could be exploited to serve the white establishment.

