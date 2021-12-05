SA needs hustler graduates

Johannesburg – Earlier this week while trying to digest the alarming unemployment rate of 34.9% announced by the statistician-general, my mind travelled back to my traumatic entry into the job market.

My father found me a school holiday piece-job at 216 Bree Street, Johannesburg, where he himself was employed.

Inside that narrow double-storey building, I met the father I never knew I had until then.

Instead of the assertive man he was among his friends and family at his matchbox house in Soweto, the Obed Maluleke of Bree Street was as meek as a lamb, even in the face of verbal abuse by his white bosses.