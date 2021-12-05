VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Education

SA needs hustler graduates

By Thomas Lethoba
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 04: General view of job seekers on June 04, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. According to media reports, South Africa’s official unemployment rate rose to 32.6% between January and March (the first quarter) of 2021, from 32.5% in the last quarter of 2020. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Johannesburg – Earlier this week while trying to digest the alarming unemployment rate of 34.9% announced by the statistician-general, my mind travelled back to my traumatic entry into the job market.

My father found me a school holiday piece-job at 216 Bree Street, Johannesburg, where he himself was employed.

Inside that narrow double-storey building, I met the father I never knew I had until then.

Instead of the assertive man he was among his friends and family at his matchbox house in Soweto, the Obed Maluleke of Bree Street was as meek as a lamb, even in the face of verbal abuse by his white bosses.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes