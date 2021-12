Johannesburg – South Africa’s politics and its leadership bar is low across all political parties.

This renders the entire multi-party system non-progressive for the interests of the masses.

This leads to the masses withdrawing from formal political participation.

The low voter turnout in the recent local government elections is not simply the rejection by the masses against the governing ANC, but overall disillusionment against the entire post-94 conservative political system.

Author