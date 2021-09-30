Samke Makhoba bags a lead role on 1Magic’s Wound medical drama

Johannesburg- Samkelo Makhoba has bagged a leading role on 1Magic’s new medical drama series.
Samkelo ‘Samke’ Makhoba has been in the industry for quite some time.
She has starred in Generations the Legacy, SABC’s 1 Rented Family as well as a bigger role on MTV Shuga.
Before studying Film and Drama, Makhoba studied Medical Bio-Sciences at the University of The Western Cape.
“I realised that I had no passion for what I was doing, it became a fact that I would have most likely killed somebody by giving out an incorrect diagnosis. I dropped out and became the black sheep of my family,” she said.
