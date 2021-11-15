VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Exclusive

Selection of mayors triggers ANC succession race machinations

By Sandile Motha
Dowelani Negunda

Johannesburg- The selection process of mayors by the ANC has exposed raging proxy battles ahead of provincial conferences that are going to prepare for the governing party’s elective conference in December next year.

Sunday World has established that the march to Luthuli House by members of the ANC in Vhembe region in Limpopo was part of the ongoing battle for the control of the province, which has become the second biggest in terms of membership.

Limpopo was going to be one of the key players that are going to influence the election of the party’s leader next year.

Authors


,

,

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes