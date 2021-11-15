Selection of mayors triggers ANC succession race machinations

Johannesburg- The selection process of mayors by the ANC has exposed raging proxy battles ahead of provincial conferences that are going to prepare for the governing party’s elective conference in December next year.

Sunday World has established that the march to Luthuli House by members of the ANC in Vhembe region in Limpopo was part of the ongoing battle for the control of the province, which has become the second biggest in terms of membership.

Limpopo was going to be one of the key players that are going to influence the election of the party’s leader next year.