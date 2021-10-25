Sisulu’s decision irrational – court

Johannesburg – The fight over the control of Umgeni Water, KwaZulu-Natal’s largest supplier of bulk potable water, took another twist on Thursday after the KwaZulu-Natal High Court set aside the decision by erstwhile minister of human settlements, water and sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu to disband the board of the entity last year.

Sisulu dissolved the board on July 31, arguing its members had been appointed irregularly by her predecessor, Gugile Nkwinti, who extended their term by four years in May 2019.

At the heart of Sisulu’s argument was that Nkwinti did not seek cabinet approval before appointing the board.

Register to view Exclusive Content Username Password E-mail Address First Name Last Name Province/State Age Please select your age 15-24 25-34 35-49 50+ I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List I agree to the Terms & Conditions Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

Authors



Kabelo Khumalo,



Sandile Motha