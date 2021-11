Johannesburg – We passed the milestone of 600 days of lockdown this week, not that many people noticed.

That’s 600 days wherein our constitutional right to freedom of choice has been non-existent.

A global pandemic has thrown our freedoms out of the window.

We live in the shadow of curfews and restrictions in public spaces.

As the festive season approaches, the president and his cabinet are mulling whether to introduce more curbs to free hospital beds for those who need to breathe.

