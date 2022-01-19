Straight & 2 Beers: Blame it on the virus, not me

Johannesburg – The South African Taxi Association (Sata) has welcomed the news that the country’s license card- printing machine is quarantined in Europe.

This meant no traffic officer would fine any driver found without a permit, according to Sata spokesperson Illegal Mageza.

“Many of our drivers have battled for months to obtain licenses and we were told by the Department of Transport that the machine contracted a virus and was sent abroad to recuperate,” said Mageza.

Transport Minister Sesifikile Mpalooka confirmed to Straight & Two Beers that the machine was shipped to Europe in November after it fell sick.

“I can confirm that the only machine we have to print license cards contracted a virulent variant and was sent overseas to be vaccinated,” said Mpalooka.

He did not know when the machine would be back.