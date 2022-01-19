REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Straight & 2 Beers: Blame it on the virus, not me

By Vusi Nzapheza
The Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, the Acting Minister of Health, Mammoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and the Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni with Gauteng provincial government MEC responsible for Roads and Transport, Jacob Mamabolo and MEC responsible for Health, Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi in COVID regulations compliance monitoring at Pretoria Taxi Ranks. The Ministers and MECs will join ongoing operations to monitor and check compliance with government regulations and directions as the country remains under level 3 lockdown of government’s risk adjusted strategy. Pretoria. 24/06/2021. Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Johannesburg – The South African Taxi Association (Sata) has welcomed the news that the country’s license card- printing machine is quarantined in Europe.

This meant no traffic officer would fine any driver found without a permit, according to Sata spokesperson Illegal Mageza.

“Many of our drivers have battled for months to obtain licenses and we were told by the Department of Transport that the machine contracted a virus and was sent abroad to recuperate,” said Mageza.

Transport Minister Sesifikile Mpalooka confirmed to Straight & Two Beers that the machine was shipped to Europe in November after it fell sick.

“I can confirm that the only machine we have to print license cards contracted a virulent variant and was sent overseas to be vaccinated,” said Mpalooka.

He did not know when the machine would be back.

