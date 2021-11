Johannesburg- Voter apathy has been diagnosed as part of the reason for the low voter turnout in this year’s local government elections.

The turnout was the lowest since the dawn of democracy, with only about 12-million of about 26-million registered voters casting ballots.

Apathy among voters in representative democracies is defined as a lack of interest in voting. Some choose to view this apathy as a threat to democracy.

But it may not be the case, as some would like to put it.

