Durban July masks reveal

The fashion theatrics of the Vodacom Duban July were not on lockdown as various local celebrities and influencers pulled their fashion tricks today.

What is a Vodacom Durban July without the glitz, glamour, exaggeration, luxury… the works?!

In an unconventional manner to celebrate the annual event influencers Nolusindiso Mchunu, Krayzi K (real name Tshiamo Modisane), make up artist Diva Cadash, actor Kay Sibiya and actress Mapula Mafole all showcased their version of Butterfiles, as per this year’s theme.

According to organisers the theme ‘Butterflies’, reflects the social butterflies who are still managing to stay connected to their passion for fashion during lockdown.

Mchunu told Sunday World her inspiration for her mask was in collaboration with emerging designer Duke.

“The cascading red mesh crinoline detail represents the volume of the butterfly wings: They are big but light in weight yet giving you their flowy movement when it flies. Butterflies gravitate towards beautiful flowers assisting with pollination, therefore the 3D floral embellishments is where our beautiful red butterfly lands… giving you a pleasing dimension of beauty.

“To be a part of such a big campaign with Vodacom is truly a blessing. Not only for me but for people at home who have also been given an opportunity to get involved by designing and creating their own mask. What is a Vodacom Durban July without the glitz, glamour, exaggeration, luxury… the works?! Yes this year is not different, only now we have the pleasure of doing it at the comfort of our homes,” said Mchunu.

Celebrity make up artist Diva Cadash worked with Durban based designer Makhosi (CORR) from Sistas-Felas, known for making wedding designs for the SABC 1 soapie Uzalo’s recent onscreen wedding.

“The brief was pretty much clear. I told him to make me a butterfly, flourish because we know that butterflies are all about everything bright and bringing out the inner you. I wanted something that would showcase my true self,” said Diva Cadash.

The mask pink was draped in many butterflies and bedazzle.

“It’s all about a transformation this year. This is the opportunity to be the person you really want to be. Let your fashion bring out your inner person. I’ve always believed that no amount of beautiful clothes or makeup can truly define beauty. It is a feeling. It is confidence and how you portray yourself. Now when we find ourselves having to stay at home or wear our masks, we can still be beautiful in the way that we feel,” said Diva Cadach,

The VDJ 2020 went ahead behind closed doors as planned and was broadcast live in accordance with government regulations and health protocols.

“This year’s Vodacom Durban July showcase a bold new vision as fans of this incredible event can still #StayConnected to their passion but also #StaySafe at this time. Fashion is all about a different way of looking at the world, so this year we’re taking a totally different view of the Vodacom Durban July and bringing this event to the people in a unique new way,” said Chris Lazarus, managing executive for Vodacom KwaZulu Natal.

Author



Nokuthula Zwane