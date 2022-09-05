Rainbow hues to brighten Spring fashion

We might not be totally off the shorts and shades but rainbow colours are the in-thing this spring.

Rainbow colours have, without doubt, taken the country by storm as we move away from the dreary winter season to the sunny days of spring and summer.

The excitement has shifted to colours that warm our hearts and if you are lucky to have the brights in your closet, it is time to take them out and parade them with pride.

And if you don’t, start preparing for balmy days of spring by stocking up the closet with colour blocks just because they are back this spring.

The trendsetters say the rainbow colours will be a big thing and will bring back colour-blocking with a style.

Rainbow themed picnics and events will on most occasions bring event attendees together in their chosen colour from the rainbow, the same theme will continue with the décor and food on the table that match the colour theme.

Speaking to Maureen “Nono” Skosana, the founder of Nono Events, on the latest trends, she describes the theme as “the heart-warming way to celebrate relationships and compliment the upcoming spring season”.

She said requests for colourful themes have been flooding her inbox this spring but she also says the colours will be with us even in the coming summer months.

“The spring season is known to be celebrated through colour,” says Skosana. “We have also noted that people have decided to take the colourful theme to their events. Guests are most of the time feeling happy by just being in a colourful space. “Colours bring out the best and most exciting moods and that is all we need right now after the pandemic had drained us. Plus, colour represents diversity, which is what the country stands for. We are a rainbow nation after all,” says Skosana.

Popular musician DJ Zinhle and daughter Kairo also follow colour blocking themes. DJ Zinhle recently invited close family and friends to a colourful 10 years celebration of her jewellery business called Era, with attendees choosing to grace her occasion in bright colours. The attendees unsurprisingly came together to form a rainbow-like maze.

The rest of Mzansi has embarked on calling friends to their space for rainbow picnics. There is no limit to it, it can be done with family or colleagues.

However, Skosana warns those embarking on the trend not to confuse it with the 2011 colour-blocking fusion of colours, whereby people would have all the colours in one piece of garment and would look like a rainbow themselves.

“The spring palette contains warm colours including greens, yellows and oranges. So, if you don’t have enough surrounding to cover up all rainbow colours, you can just emphasise on the three mentioned because we aim to be bright.

“Enjoy spring the best way you know how, have those rainbow events and picnics, if they bring a smile to your face, then it is worth it,” says Skosana.

