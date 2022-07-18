Charmza of the week: Banyana Banyana

Forget about Nigeria’s Super Falcons, our own Banyana Banyana have deposed the Naijas to become the No 1 women’s football team on the continent.

Banyana 1-0 victory in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco means South Africa are guaranteed a top-four finish at the continental championship.

The tournament serves as the qualifying competition for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where Banyana will have a second successive bite at the cherry.

Congratulations Banyana, you’ve done us proud.

