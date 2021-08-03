FNB brings Apple Pay to customers

Johannesburg – FNB, today brings its customers Apple Pay, a safer, more secure and private way to pay that helps its Retail and Commercial customers avoid handing their payment card to someone else, touching physical buttons or exchanging cash — and uses the power of iPhone to protect every transaction.

Over one million customers use the iOS version of the FNB App where they can add their card to Apple Pay or simply open the Wallet app to add FNB cards.

FNB Payments Executive, Raj Makanjee says the Bank is witnessing a wave of contactless payments adoption by its Credit, Debit and Fusion card holders.

“In March and April this year, FNB customers consecutively made over 30 million contactless transactions topping R10 billion each month. We’ve invested additional time and resources to significantly transform our card issuing systems for a seamless introduction of world-class payment solutions,” he says.

CEO of FNB Card, Chris Labuschagne says, “Apple Pay will further accelerate the adoption of contactless payments for customers and it is available to all FNB customers with compatible Apple devices. Once Apple Pay is set up on the device, it can be used immediately to make safe and secure payments. Our customers can add their Virtual Card via the FNB App and make a purchase using Apple Pay which provides customers with digital led flexibility and control via the FNB App, while benefiting from great rewards. To date, we have well over 300,000 FNB Virtual Cards on our new issuing platform with over R600 million in spend, and Apple Pay is the latest customer centric digital feature.”

It is easy to set up Apple Pay on iPhone using the FNB App, customers simply select ‘Cards’, choose to create a new Virtual Card specifically for Apple Pay or alternatively select an existing Virtual Card, then select ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ and follow the instructions.

Customers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information.

Apple Pay makes it easier to pay for food and grocery deliveries, online shopping, transportation, and parking, among other things.

Apple Pay can also be used to make payments in apps and on Apple Watch.

Customers will continue to receive all the rewards and beneﬁts offered by FNB’s cards including eBucks and purchase protection on qualifying transactions.

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay.

When customers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers.

Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device.

