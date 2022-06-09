Hillary Gardee’s murder trial adjourned due to backlog in DNA results

The Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Thursday postponed the case of three men accused of killing Hillary Gardee citing a backlog in getting DNA results, outstanding ballistic and cellphone analyses.

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, and Alberts Gama were remanded back in custody and ordered to return to court on July 22 to answer to charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, rape and kidnapping, among others.

Gardee went missing on April 29 and her lifeless body was found a few days later by timber plantation workers near a road in Sabie, outside Mbombela. She had been kidnapped while shopping with her toddler, who was dropped off near the family home.

Gardee was 28 years old at the time of her murder and was meant to prepare for her graduation after completing her information technology qualification.

The trio first appeared in court on May 9 when Lukhele and Gama abandoned their bail application, leaving Mkhatshwa to decide whether to apply on his own or not. Mkhatshwa was left without legal representation after his lawyers had resigned from the case.

He will now appear in court on July 7 for his bail hearing.

Must Watch 🎥 Sipho Lawrence Mkatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Mduzuzi Gama in court as the Magistrate hands down judgment. All 3 accused in the kidnapping and murder of #HillaryGardee remain in custody. pic.twitter.com/vlDZ5XZoT5 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 9, 2022

Also Read: Gardee’s murder accused bail application postponed

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author