Global health body hands well-deserved accolade to SAHPRA

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has ranked the South African Health Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) at a functional level of maturity (level three).

This means that SAHPRA has a stable, well-functioning and integrated regulatory system to ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of vaccines registered by the regulator.

In a statement on Wednesday, SAHPRA said the WHO confirmed the country’s attainment of maturity level three, the third of four levels in WHO classification, with maturity level four being the highest.

Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela, the CEO of SAHPRA, commended the stakeholders and staff members’ tireless efforts in ensuring the integrity of the health products registration processes.

“This achievement is a testament to the role the regulator has played in ensuring that vaccines that are safe, efficacious and of high quality are available in South Africa,” said Semete-Makokotela.

“SAHPRA will continue to be an agile and responsive African health products regulator whilst working towards the aim of being a globally recognised regulator and an enabler of access to safe, effective and quality health products.”

Matshidiso Moeti, regional director for Africa at WHO, said this achievement affirms South Africa’s trailblazing endeavour in health research.

“Beyond its technical aspects, this milestone carries real implications for people’s health. We cannot talk about better healthcare without quality medical supplies,” said Moeti.

