Health

Health Minister Joe Phaahla calls for calm after measles outbreak

By Anelisa Sibanda
(Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Lisa Hnatowicz)

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has called for calm and vigilance after the Health Department reported that cases of measles had been detected in Gauteng.

Three of the cases were reported in the City of Tshwane and one in the West Rand. The department said all four individuals have been isolated and are recovering. Phaahla urged parents to ensure children are vaccinated against measles and other childhood diseases.

“Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus which mainly spreads through infectious airborne respiratory droplets from infected persons when coughing or sneezing,” he said, noting that a vaccine for measles has been in use for almost 60 years and is the best protection against the life-threatening disease.

“It [the vaccine] is safe, effective, and available free of charge at public health facilities.”

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said it is working with the Gauteng health department, the City of Tshwane, and the West Rand district health teams and WHO (World Health Organisation) staff members to investigate and respond to the outbreak.

 

 

 

