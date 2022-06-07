Health Minister Joe Phaahla calls for calm after measles outbreak

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has called for calm and vigilance after the Health Department reported that cases of measles had been detected in Gauteng.

Three of the cases were reported in the City of Tshwane and one in the West Rand. The department said all four individuals have been isolated and are recovering. Phaahla urged parents to ensure children are vaccinated against measles and other childhood diseases.

“Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus which mainly spreads through infectious airborne respiratory droplets from infected persons when coughing or sneezing,” he said, noting that a vaccine for measles has been in use for almost 60 years and is the best protection against the life-threatening disease.

“It [the vaccine] is safe, effective, and available free of charge at public health facilities.”

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said it is working with the Gauteng health department, the City of Tshwane, and the West Rand district health teams and WHO (World Health Organisation) staff members to investigate and respond to the outbreak.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by measles virus. Patients

with measles present with fever and with a rash. Measles is preventable through a safe and effective vaccine. For more information on measles and related documents click here: https://t.co/YcbnxDn0Cv pic.twitter.com/aFlzHudqX4 — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) June 7, 2022

Caregivers and mothers are urged to ensure that children are up to date with their routine vaccinations. According to the EPI schedule, children are given the Biovac vaccine at 6 months old and a booster at 12 months old. pic.twitter.com/s0xOcnMT1V — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) June 7, 2022

