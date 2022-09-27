Health minister Phaahla to shed light on effects of loadshedding

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla will on Friday table a comprehensive report on the impact of loadshedding on health facilities and measures to be taken after power cuts were escalated to higher stages in recent weeks.

This after the Health Professions Council of South Africa called on health facilities to be exempted from loadshedding schedules.

The Department of Health said on Monday that Phaahla remains concerned about the effects of rolling blackouts on the provision of health services across the country.

“The minister has been working on alternative additional sources over and above the generators, which are not meant for prolonged outages, to seek additional supply of power to be considered for installation in the health facilities to complement generators,” reads the statement.

In the meantime, the department said Phaahla is engaging with relevant stakeholders including Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Eskom and municipalities about the processes to be followed when exempting health facilities from loadshedding.

Also read : https://sundayworld.co.za/news/call-to-exempt-hospitals-from-rolling-blackouts-grows-louder

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author