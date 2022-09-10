Local vaccine manufacturing will address burden of diseases – Pfizer

Global pharmaceutical company Pfizer has highlighted the importance of local vaccine manufacturing, which it said would address the burden of diseases on the South African healthcare system.

Speaking at a media roundtable with the Biovac Institute on Thursday, Pfizer South Africa country manager, Kevin Francis, said the benefits of local vaccine manufacturing cannot be overlooked and are certainly the path to national success.

“Ensuring that existing partnerships between government and private entities are supported and prolonged will allow South Africa to reap the healthcare and economic rewards while cementing its authority as a global leader in healthcare development, an attribute that will undoubtedly attract greater investment and prosperity into the country,” said Francis.

According to Pfizer, research indicates that more than 12 500 vaccine-related positions can be created by 2040 on the continent.

The African continent imports between 80% and 90% of its medicines, and the Global Alliance for Vaccines Initiative provides access to vaccines for low-income countries. South Africa’s middle-income designation means it does not qualify for the subsidy.

Patrick Tippoo, head of science and innovation at the Biovac Institute, said the key to stimulating South Africa’s economy lies in the local manufacturing of vaccines, which will see increased investments and intra-continental trade, as well as much-needed employment opportunities.

Professor Prakash Jeena, paediatric pulmonologist and head of the pediatric intensive care and pulmonology department at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, mentioned that it is recommended for all children to be vaccinated against diseases, particularly given the threat of disease resurgence in South Africa.

“South Africa’s sub-optimal childhood immunisation coverage falls below the required 90% target set by the World Health Organisation’s Global Vaccine Action Plan. The decline in vaccines was seen during the national lockdown in 2020,” said Jeena.

Jeena added that interventions such as the Department of Health’s expanded programme on immunisation are proving effective in assisting the country to meet its goals and avoiding a future catastrophe.

