Malnutrition a silently growing problem for in-patients

Malnutrition Awareness Week, observed annually in September, brings to the fore issues around the health condition and also offers an opportunity for healthcare professionals to be educated on how to identify and treat the condition.

There are many challenges related to this health condition which are experienced by many patients admitted to the hospitals.

Omy Naidoo, co-founder of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians, said the patients in hospitals may have higher nutritional requirements in order to deal with their illnesses and to help them recover.

The medical or surgical needs of in-patients are typically given priority when they receive hospital care. However, their dietary issues are rarely taken into account.

This leads to a number of hospitalised patients suffering from malnutrition, which prolongs their recovery and increases their chances of experiencing complications.

This health condition is a silently growing problem for patients admitted to the hospitals. Studies have shown that patients who are malnourished have a threefold increased risk of death compared with well-nourished patients.

Malnourished patients also have a 73% higher cost of admission and are more likely to develop serious infections and prolonged hospital stay compared with well-nourished patients. They often experience more complications and require more medical attention.

The health condition can also delay recovery and increase complications in both surgical and medical patients. In order to combat malnutrition, hospitalised patients can benefit from healthy food options.

“Hospital malnutrition affects the outcome of your illness and you need to pay attention to your loved ones when in hospital in terms of their nutrition. Seek a dietician to assist should you notice intake starting to drop. Hospital malnutrition is preventable and completely treatable,” said Naidoo.

