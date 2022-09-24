Medical science, traditional healing need each other to beat cancer

It always becomes a nightmare when Africans seek a match to cure blood-related diseases because only 10% of donors are of African descent.

Their unwillingness to donate has always been attributed to their spirituality beliefs, which makes it a struggle for them to find donors.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory, more than 100 000 South Africans are diagnosed with cancer each year, whereas one in every 11 cancer patients is diagnosed with blood cancer.

Dr Gary Sopher, director of oncology at Novartis South Africa, said it is imperative for people to conduct regular check-ups for early detection.

“Blood cancer remains a serious disease, but the good news for patients is that positive progress is being made,” said Sopher. “Your wisest course of action is therefore to seek medical assistance and [to] do the necessary checks as early as possible.”

Speaking from an African spirituality point of view, Makhosi Nomabutho, founder of Sangoma Society, said cultural misconceptions around blood stem cell donation deter South Africans from donating.

“Many people are cautious about their blood and blood stem cells since these contain the essence of your DNA and can be used to siphon your strength, so they might be reluctant to donate,” said Nomabutho.

“I do not want to be in a position that a lot of people find themselves in, of not knowing where they will get a donor, because there’s no amount of money or influence that can change a person’s diagnosis – only more donors of African descent can.

“If there is medicine that lives within the blood and bones which has been lent to me by my ancestors, why shouldn’t I use it for healing and helping another person to live?”

Nomabutho added that there is a need for Western doctors and traditional healers to work together and recommend patients to each other.

“With between 60% and 80% of South Africans consulting a traditional healer before seeing a primary healthcare practitioner, we have a responsibility to work holistically with them, which also means educating them and pointing them in the right direction to get treatment. Just as the work of traditional healers is God’s work, so too is medical science.”

