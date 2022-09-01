Minister convinces Dudula members to end Kalafong protest

Health Minister Joe Phaahla visited the Kalafong Hospital in Tshwane on Thursday following disruptions by members of Operation Dudula who alleged that the health facility is harbouring undocumented foreigners.

The organisation’s members have been holding a week-long protest outside the hospital and preventing foreigners from entering the premises.

They also alleged that medicine is being stolen from the hospital and that the hospital’s decision to treat undocumented foreigners is in contrast with the laws of the country.

Phaahla said he had a fruitful meeting with Operation Dudula members and shared that he was able to look at the issues that they have raised.

“We have agreed that these matters will be addressed without picketing or demonstrating. Issues affecting health will be communicated by the director-general at a national level,” said Phaahla.

Operation Dudula’s national administrator and greater Tshwane regional secretary, Pat Mokgalusi, said the organisation will work with the Health Department on various issues in a civilised manner.

