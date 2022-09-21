Mpumalanga health MEC welcomes donation of surgical gowns

Mpumalanga health MEC Sasekani Manzini has received a donation of surgical gowns worth more than R1-million from AM Energy Group.

Representing the private company during the handover of the donation at Tintswalo Hospital in Bushbuckridge municipality, Mpumalanga this week was its marketing manager Kennedy Machiwana.

Manzini welcomed the donation and said it will be used by the healthcare workers who perform surgical procedures at the hospital.

The surgical gowns will also protect the healthcare workers and the patients from contracting transferable harmful micro organisms and other potentially hazardous materials in the health facility.

Manzini further urged other private companies to lend a hand and donate to health facilities in the province to help make the jobs of healthcare workers bearable.

