Summer body includes looking after your kidneys

South Africa will celebrate National Kidney Awareness Week from September 5-9 to highlight the severe consequences of not looking after these vital organs.

Kidneys are responsible for filtering blood and eliminating toxins. They also keep the acid-base and electrolyte balances constant and play an important role in producing hormones and incorporating vitamin D.

But health conditions including hypertension, diabetes and obesity can put the kidneys under serious strain, which could lead to chronic kidney disease.

According to the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA), those suffering from hypertension, diabetes, obesity or who are overweight should pay special attention to how the conditions may affect the kidneys.

ADSA spokesperson, Dr Zarina Ebrahim, a registered dietitian and lecturer at Stellenbosch University, highlighted how nutrition can prevent chronic kidney disease.

“If you are diabetic, hypertensive or have heart disease, it is of utmost importance to take your medications regularly and monitor your blood pressure, blood lipids and blood glucose as the ideal control of these values are critical to kidney health,” said Ebrahim.

“However, even if you are not suffering from any of these health conditions, you can use nutrition to help maintain the health of your kidneys.”

Dr Ebrahim’s tips for healthy eating for your kidneys

Eat a variety of food – Keep your diet as natural as possible by limiting foods with additives such as processed and convenience foods. Instead focus on a wide variety of fresh vegetables and fruits, whole grains, small amounts of healthy fats and lean protein.

Fibre is very important for kidney health – Fibre contributes to improving the gut microbiome profile. It increases the healthy gut bacteria and reduces the unhealthy bacteria. Aim for at least three fresh fruit servings and three vegetable servings. Increase your intake of legumes such as beans and lentils, whole grains such as oats, wholegrain bread and cereals.

Reduce salt intake – Limit the addition of salt at the table and to food while cooking. Avoid salty foods such as chips, biltong, packets of soup and other processed food products. Instead of using salty mixed spices rather use natural spices to add flavour to your food, such as cumin, coriander, pepper, turmeric, paprika, chilli powder, fresh garlic, ginger, lemon juice, parsley, celery and other herbs such as origanum, rosemary, thyme mint and basil.

Protein is important, but should be portion-controlled – If you want to prevent kidney disease, be careful not to consume excessive amounts of protein. Choose low-fat protein options such as low-fat dairy, skinless chicken, fish and lean meats. Try to incorporate plant-based proteins from beans, lentils, soya, nuts, peanut butter and chickpeas into your diet.

Focus on food preparation – Avoid take-away meals and ready-made foods that are high in fats and salt. Also opt for healthy cooking methods at home such as steaming, stir-frying, baking and boiling, and don’t fry foods.

Reduce excessive sugar intake – Limit sugar and sugary foods in your diet, especially coming from cold drinks, sweets and chocolates. These may lead to the progression of chronic kidney disease.

