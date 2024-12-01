Shwashwi: A Zim dollar millionaire will be chipezezing around this December 

A Zim dollar millionaire will be chipezezing around this December

Premier Soccer League giant-slayers Magesi FC goalkeeper and overzealous captain Elvis Chipezeze will probably have a December of his life this year in Zimbabwe with his family after his Carling Knockout heroics.

The Zimbabwe international bagged himself another R100 000 man-of-the-match prize money in the KO final when they gave Mamelodi Sundowns a taste of their electrifying performance in Bloem last weekend.

It was Chipezeze’s fourth consecutive 100k performance, which means that R400k has clocked into his bank account. This December will be a real feast out in Zim with his family and to be fair to him, he earned it.

