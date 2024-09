Ant’s antics don’t worry this baby elephant

One of Mzansi greatest players of all time Jomo Sono sparked a huge debate when he tackled those who have compared him to Orlando Pirates’ dribbling wizard Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi.

Mjomana who is now 69 and rotund, said that people must not compare an elephant with an ant, a veiled reference to him and Maswanganyi.

Be careful of what you are saying Bra J, because with that cumbersome belly, you are already looking like a baby elephant.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content