Shwashwi: Big brother Juju is watching every move 

By Sunday World
EFF leader Julius Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema blasted the rich in the DA-run Western Cape for not enriching the lives of all. / Gallo Images

Malema has now launched a full-scale investigation aimed at rooting out any potential defectors within his ranks likely to follow Shivambu into uBaba ka Duduzane’s pet project, the MK Party.  

If ever Shwa had any doubts, it’s now clear that Malema is less than amused by Shivambu’s sudden shift in allegiance.  


Juju meticulously monitors the social media activity of senior party members on a mission to detect any likes, shares, or retweets of Shivambu’s posts – acts now deemed suspiciously traitorous.  

As a result, EFF insiders tell moi that a new layer of paranoia is sweeping through the party. Every post Shivambu publishes causes senior members to sweat nervously lest their finger unwittingly to the talking. Shwa pities those with sausage fingers. 

