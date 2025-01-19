Shwashwi: Dwarfs acting big in the footsteps of giants 

Dwarfs acting big in the footsteps of giants

Shwa has to say something about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s latest photo op inside a Robben Island prison cell, striking a pose like it was just another day at the office.

Whoa there, Mr Pres, what were you thinking? This isn’t just any backdrop, pal. Robben Island is sacred ground, a harsh reminder of the struggle, resilience and courage of those who spent years there fighting for freedom.

And no offence, Mr Buffalo but when you step into that cell with a casual pose, it screams out loud and clear: today’s ANC leadership is nowhere near the giants of the past.

You’re walking in the footsteps of legends, yet you’re barely leaving a mark in the sand. It’s as if the spirits of giants like Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu are shaking their heads, whispering, “Who invited this one to the party?”

This photo-op gaffe is a stark reminder that the current ANC leaders are political dwarfs, and not even mere shadows of the titans who once roamed those prison halls.

Leave Robben Island alone as a testament to the real struggle, not an Instagram backdrop.