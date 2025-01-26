Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: Even sangomas cannot stay out of reach of the long arm of the law 

By Sunday World
Gogo Maweni

Even sangomas cannot stay out of reach of the long arm of the law 

Shwa was really not going to entertain the whole Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni issue as it unfolded but let me leave my two cents’ worth here.  


These two so-called celebrity sangomas are really embarrassing traditional healers in every way possible and now all of a sudden when they make peace the  
other one gets arrested.  

Shwa wonders if Gogo Maweni now knows that nobody is untouchable, powerful sangoma or not. It was funny while it all unfolded on social media and stuff but now let us see how she will get out of this one since she claims she is powerful. 

