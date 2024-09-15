Shwashwi: It’s a joy to say yebo to Mzansi’s mkhwenyana, Papa Joy 

It’s a joy to say yebo to Mzansi’s mkhwenyana, Papa Joy

South Africa’s leading superfan Mama Joy Chauke is living it up even though Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie wanted to be a party-pooper regarding her globetrotting ways. Mama Joy was at Orlando Stadium when Bafana Bafana were held to a 2-2 draw by Uganda.

The following morning, she flew to Cape Town to watch the Springboks take on All Blacks and that’s when the flossing and the balling started together with her French mkhulu bae Nicolas “Papa Joy” Pitaud.

When not enjoying sunset at Lagoon Beach, they were either shopping for artifacts in Langa township or went wine tasting in Stellenbosch.

We hear that Papa Joy went down on bended knee and popped the big question at the top of the Cape of Good Hope – and apparently, Mama Joy responded with a big YEBO!

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content