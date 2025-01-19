Shwashwi: Just Fiks your out-of-touch, wayward ways, please, nobhala 

Just Fiks your out-of-touch, wayward ways, please, nobhala

Well, well, well, Fikile Mbalula is at it again, making himself look silly with his latest escapade there by the island. Moi thinks our dear nobhala has a knack for picking alternative means of travel that scream extravagance, all while the rest of us are counting rands and cents just to get by.

He claims this was just a “scheduling arrangement”, a convenient excuse for what looks like a blatant display of opulence in a sea of poverty. Really, Mbaks?

While the masses scrape together for a bus fare, the Luthuli House boss opted for a chic ride, rubbing it in and proving he is out of touch with the struggles of ordinary South Africans?

Shwa and other scribes might say one thing, and you can disagree. But the people see the truth – a high-flying official who’s forgotten what it’s like to walk in ordinary shoes.

Mbalula’s actions seem more like a detour into the privileged world, far removed from the gritty realities of the everyday citizen. Instead of justifying his choices, maybe it’s time for him to step down from his high horse and take a genuine look around.

After all, actions speak louder than press releases, don’t they?

