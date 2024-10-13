Shwashwi: Kelvin Momo coolest ever 

Kelvin Momo coolest ever

Moi was busy doing her monthly shopping in Hyde Park when she bumped into the king of private school ama-piano Kelvin Momo at Clicks. Trust me, if moi finds you humble and respectful, then you are.

The man was minding his own business, buying some medication. Love to see that you have not taken fame to your head but are very humble. Keep it up. Good to see you taking care of yourself.

Tell me, what is your secret with the madam? How do you make the relationship work, both professionally and romantic?

